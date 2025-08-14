Harry Styles comeback sparks buzz with latest rumour

'One Direction' singer went on break after concluding 'Love on Tour'

Grammy winner Harry Styles has been making headlines for his comeback.

The 31-year-old pop star went on a hiatus after concluding his "Love On Tour" in 2023.

Since then, he has remained away from the limelight. However, he has been spotted multiple times having his personal time in various places around the world.

Rumours are now circulating on social media claiming that Styles is preparing to make his big comeback with latest music and his fourth studio album.

However, nobody knows when he will return as neither the former One Direction singer nor his representatives have personally commented on the matter.

But a new rumor has emerged after an insider shared the expected release date of the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker new album.

According to the source, “Harry Styles new music is coming out in January, and new album is due in March/April 2026.”

The informant shared this reliable information while claiming that this is Styles’ current plan. Even though, there is no official confirmation about the latest speculation.

In November 2024, the As It Was singer reunited with his 1D bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik at late Liam Payne’s funeral.