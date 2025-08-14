Taylor Swift parties with pals in NYC after 'Showgirl,' 'New Heights' debut

The Grammy-winner recently announced her 12th studio album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on 'New Heights'

Taylor Swift is marking her latest milestone with a glamorous New York night out.

Fresh off revealing her iconic The Life of a Showgirl album cover while sending the internet into a frenzy with her debut New Heights podcast appearance, the pop megastar celebrated at Casa Cipriani on Wednesday, Page Six reports.

Swift, 35, was joined by longtime friend Ashley Avignone and “Overcompensating” actor Owen Thiele.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the multi-Grammy-winner wore a “black, romantic bodice dress” paired with her signature red lip and a messy low bun. She was described as “friendly” and “chatty with staff,” coming across “like such a regular person.”

Their table reportedly sat just a few feet from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was also dining there.

Meanwhile, Swift’s August 13 podcast episode — hosted by boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce — racked up more than 1.3 million live viewers on YouTube and had nearly 10 million views by the next morning.

In the episode, Swift revealed she started dating Kelce in summer 2023 and praised him for “truly trying to get to know me in a way that’s very natural, very pure, very normal.” She added he “could make [her] laugh so immediately about normal things.”

Kelce called himself the “luckiest guy in the world” as the couple shared hand kisses, head kisses, and a smooch to close the show.