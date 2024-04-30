Britney Spears is unable to manage her finances post conservatorship: Report

Britney Spears was under a 13-year-long conservatorship under now-estranged father Jamie Spears

Britney Spears is reportedly burning through her money after becoming financially independent for the first time in her adult life.

Recently, the Princess of Pop finally settled her years-long legal dispute with her estranged father Jamie Spears after the dissolution of her 13-year-long conservatorship.

However, a source told Page Six that Spears, 42, is frittering away her money since she never learned how to manage her finances.

“She has no concept of money,” the source spilled, explaining, “For over a decade, other people were in charge of her bank accounts, and every purchase had to be reported to the court – even if it was just a pack of gum. But now, she’s on her own.”

Another source added that her inner circle have noticed this, but are “in a precarious position” as they don’t want to “rock the boat and make her feel like she is in a conservatorship again.”

“It’s tricky. No one wants to be Jamie 2.0,” the insider noted.

During her court hearing for the dissolution of her conservatorship on June 23, 2021, the Toxic hitmaker detailed the emotional and financial abuse she suffered at the hands of her now-estranged father throughout her conservatorship.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money,” she expressed.