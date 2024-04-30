Jax Taylor ‘working’ get back with Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor looking forward to reconciliation with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor wants to get back with his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright and the model is “working” on himself to do so.



The Valley star got candid about improving himself to make up for his relationship with Cartwright during his appearance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday.

“We’re just trying to figure things out,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

“I’ve given you real-time, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I am definitely working on myself right now.”

Taylor, 44, added, “The separation has definitely been good for me, but I do miss her. I miss her a lot. So, I don’t know, we’ll see if she’ll take me back.”

Although the Vanderpump Rules pressed that he is “on the right track” to fix his relationship with Cartwright, 35, he seems to believe the split as a result of “communication” lack.

He told E! News about the time during their split, “I was going through a lot of personal issues with myself and my mental health that needed a time out.”

However, according to Page Six, the estranged couple is working to sort things for the sake of their 3-year-old son, Cruz.

“Every week, it’s changing,” Taylor said. “We’re talking. We’re eating dinner, we’re going out for drinks. So, who knows? Do I want to be back together again? Of course I would, but, you know, we gotta see what’s healthy for us and our son.”