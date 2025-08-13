Taylor Swift 'New Heights' podcast episode: When and where to tune in

Taylor Swift is expected to reveal more details about her upcoming 'Life of a Showgirl' album

Taylor Swift had fans buzzing when she teased her first-ever appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s hit sports podcast, New Heights.

So when exactly does Taylor Swift’s episode of the New Heights podcast air, and where can you watch it?

The special episode drops Wednesday, August 13, at 7 p.m. ET. That’s 4 p.m. for West Coast listeners and midnight BST (1 a.m. CEST) for fans tuning in from the UK and Europe.

New Heights usually releases episodes every Wednesday morning on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. But Taylor Swift’s debut is getting the primetime treatment.

Hosted by NFL champs and brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, the podcast is produced with Wave Sports + Entertainment and blends sports talk with plenty of off-field banter. And though Travis has brought Taylor up on his podcast before, especially since they sparked a relationship in September 2023, this is the first time the pop megastar is gracing the set of New Heights.

On Tuesday, August 12, the multi-Grammy-winner appeared in the first teaser for the episode, where she also announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

She kept other details under wraps, including the release date and cover art, leaving fans eager for more.

And they won’t have to wait much longer… Are you ready for it?