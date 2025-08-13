Taylor Swift sends cheeky message to Travis Kelce's 'male sport fan' audience

Taylor Swift is set to make her debut on the hit sports podcast months after being booed at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift has a little message for the “male sports fans” who booed her as she prepares to make her debut the New Heights sports podcast hosted by Super Bowl champs Jason and Travis Kelce.

A new teaser clip posted just hours ahead of the episode’s release on Wednesday, August 13, (7 pm ET), showed the hosts, brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, welcoming Taylor to the podcast. While Jason gave her a 47-second-long “screaming” introduction, Travis was more soft-spoken.

“Tay Tay, welcome to New Heights!” Travis lovingly tells his boo in the clip, calling her by his well-known pet name for her.

“Thank you, thanks for having me on my favourite podcast,” replies a smitten Taylor as she pats Travis’ back.

The pop megastar then addresses the elephant in the room, especially after being booed by a crowd of 66,000 when she appeared on the jumbotron during the Super Bowl.

And Taylor had the best reply: “As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast. And I we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens… it’s more of me.”

She then smirked at the camera as Travis burst into laughter.

The episode will be available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts in a short few hours and will likely also include more details about Taylor's upcoming new album, The Life of a Showgirl.