Leonardo DiCaprio stopped and searched as Ibiza police don't recognise him

The police reportedly did not recognise the Oscar-winner

Leonardo DiCaprio may be one of the most famous actors in the world, but even he isn’t immune to a routine police search.

The 50-year-old Hollywood star was stopped by Spanish cops while heading into a tequila party in Ibiza. And they apparently didn’t recognise him.

In footage shared by the Daily Mail on August 13, DiCaprio was seen in an all-black outfit, baseball cap, and chain, casually scrolling on his phone as officers patted down guests.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the Oscar winner wasn’t singled out.

“Every single person was patted down, and ID’d,” the insider said, noting that there were plenty of high-profile guests. “It’s funny, they did a double take and then he went in!”

The exclusive bash, hosted by Patron and Spanish star Aron Piper, saw celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Tobey Maguire make it past security, though Travis Scott was reportedly turned away.

The Titanic star is no stranger to Ibiza, frequently vacationing there over the years. Earlier this month, he was spotted aboard Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s mega yacht off the Spanish island with his girlfriend-of-two-years, Vittoria Ceretti.