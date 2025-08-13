Michelle Keegan brings bombshell news to fans after Mark Wright 'disappointment'

Michelle Keegan to play detective in new ITV murder mystery 'The Blame'

Michelle Keegan has joined forces with Line Of Duty and Black Mirror stars for a new ITV drama titled The Blame.

The Brassic actress, 38, will play the role of a detective tasked with solving a murder mystery in the upcoming series, which is inspired by Charlotte Langley's book of the same name.

The mother of five-month-old daughter Palma, and wife of Mark Wright will portray DI Emma Crane, while Line of Duty legend Nigel Boyle will take on the role of a forensic technician called Brett Shergill.

The new drama will also feature a host of well-known names, including Black Mirror's Joe Armstrong, Ian Hart, Nathan Mensah, Gavin Spokes and Ceallach Spellman.

This comes after Mark Wright offered a glimpse into family life, speaking about his recent holiday to Palma, Majorca, with his daughter.

The conversation took place while he was hosting the Heart Saturday Breakfast alongside Olly Murs.

During their chat, Olly asked Mark how his holiday to Palma was, and he admitted that something disappointed him when they first go there.

'Well, Palma is spelled like Palma. Like Palma, the place in Majorca, the city where you land, ' he explained.

'And I was always like, whenever you land in another country and you gone through passport control,they are never happy.'

'They never look at them smiley, it's just' gracious,' and just walk off.'