Taylor Swift dropped several clues leading up to 'TS12' announcement: look

Taylor Swift fans decode 'The Life of a Showgirl' Easter Eggs in the past

Taylor Swift fans have their detective glasses on once again as they look back at major iconic moments which now seem to be Easter Eggs for TS12, The Life of a Showgirl.

The 35-year-old pop superstar, who is notorious for dropping breadcrumbs for her fans to follow and piece together the secrets, has apparently been hinting at the upcoming album for years.

Since the announcement in the New Heights podcast teaser, fans have collected several clues, including the Blank Space songstress’ music video for Bejeweled which came out in 2022.

Eagle-eyed Swifties noted that the 14-time-Grammy winner donned a showgirl costume in the video and in one of the scenes she appeared to be sitting at the number 12 on a clock, possibly hinting at the album reveal announcement on August 12, at 12:12 a.m.

Two years down the line, Swift seemingly dropped another Easter Egg with her Instagram update announcing that she was “back in the office.”

The video clip showed the Eras Tour performer walking towards a section named A12 at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami, which Swifties theorise, hints at August 12.

Solidifying the theory further, Swift wore her orange and green bodysuit that night for her show, which are revealed to be the colour theme for her upcoming album.

Another fan recalled a line from the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s Eras Tour book, which was about her “showgirl’s dressing room routine” alongside a picture of herself in the green and orange outfit.

“None of this was accidental,” one Swiftie quipped, referring to Swift’s lyrics from her track, Mastermind.

Fans are now excitedly waiting for the Mastermind to reveal more details into her latest project during her debut appearance at her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's podcast.