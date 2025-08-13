Savannah Chrisley preps viewers for bombshell new reality show

'The Chrisleys: Back to Reality' is slated to release on September 1

Savannah Chrisley is a bit apprehensive at how the viewers will receive the content on the new show, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.

The 28-year-old shared on her podcast, Unlocked, Tuesday, August 12 that the audience will see her in highly vulnerable state.

Savannah revealed to her fans that during the filming of the show she had ‘mental breakdown’ too due to so many difficult things happening in her life.

“I’m excited but also just mortified at what an absolute basket case I may look like in one or two episodes because I had a full-on mental breakdown over my relationship, and life falling apart, and being solo, and magazine headlines that I got dragged into, and all the things. So, just be prepared for that, guys,” Savannah intimated the audience of what they will be in for when they watch the upcoming Lifetime reality show.

Todd and Julie got presidential pardon for fraud and tax evasion cases.

The reality TV series will feature the 56-year-old, 52-year-old, Chase, Grayson and Chloe as it will unravel Savannah’s efforts to get parents released from the jail.

For the unversed, previously the family appeared on the show Chrisley Knows Best from 2014 to 2023.