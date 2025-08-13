Travis Kelce teases Taylor Swift proposal in new interview

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged?

Travis Kelce left fans speculating about the status of his relationship with Taylor Swift as he made a telling comment in his latest interview.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end detailed his opinion on marriage and love, and how it was shaped by the example of his parents’ relationship, who got divorced after their kids had grown up.

The NFL star and his family have previously been open about Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce’s divorce after the 28 years of their marriage.

In the interview with GQ, Travis recalled, “They were always the ultimate partners in terms of being there for us as kids.”

He continued, “There was no division in terms of anger at each other. I think the romance of it all might’ve just kind of faded, being so focused on their careers and raising a family.”

The Happy Gilmore 2 star went on to share a memory from one of his parents’ anniversaries, which he waited for but it was spent like any regular day.

He clarified, “I’m sure my father probably did something, ‘cause he’s always been very good at making sure we celebrate our mother when it’s Mother’s Day and all that.”

However, Travis noted, “at the same time, I never saw the romance of it all. A lot of friends I grew up with shared that. The handful of my friends whose parents are still together and still thriving—those are situations I would love to have. Not that I think my parents dealt with it the wrong way or anything like that.”

Sharing his opinion on marriage, he said, “It’s more so, if we’re gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever? Not just in a ‘It’s just for the kids’ aspect.”

The concluding comment seemed to indicate that the Lover songstress and Travis are in it for the long haul. Some fans on Reddit claim that the lovebirds are already engaged and waiting for the right time to announce their engagement to public.