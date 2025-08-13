Justin Bieber sees 'bright' side after heartbroken post

Justin Bieber-known for his multi-genre musical performances and once constantly in the headlines for his music, has recently been sharing bizarre and unusual posts, leaving fans concerned about his health.

On Tuesday morning, the Baby singer, who is married to Hailey Bieber, expressed his gratitude towards God for 'forgiveness,' writing that he is grateful for a new day.

This comes shortly after Bieber revealed he had been feeling 'tired emotionally and physically' in a series of screenshots from an iMessage thread.

The singer, discovered by Scooter Braun in 2008, enjoys massive Instagram fan following of 294 million. In his latest post, he wrote in the caption: 'grateful for a new day. grateful for Jesus.he meets me every morning with forgiveness and love that I truly don't deserve. so grateful that he gives his love so freely, so graciously.'

'Wouldn't be able to get thru the day without his love. It meets me at my lowest.'

One detail fans noticed is that previously, 'That Should Be Me' singer shared that he was feeling 'tired' but hoped for a 'great day tomorrow'.

Interestingly, he signed off in the group chat using a photo sticker of himself crying.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section to send love and support to the star.

For context, Justin is the father one-year-old son Jack Blues Bieber with wife Hailey. While many have expressed concern for his health this year, a representative for the Canadian native has denied that is using any illegal drug use.