Jennifer Aniston eager to splash out big money to impress Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston is eager to impress rumoured boyfriend hypnotist Jim Curtis.

The Friends alum reportedly splashed out big money to pay for luxurious trips, private jets and getaways for her new romance.

According to RadarOnline.com, a source revealed that Jim “has barely touched his credit cards”.

“He's financially comfortable, but he's nowhere near her league,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Jen has always been generous with money. She figures it's there to be spent.”

Another insider noted that not only Jennifer’s boyfriend benefitting from this relationship, the actress is also taking care of herself by “taking care of Jim”.

“She's in a very happy moment right now,” stated an insider.

A source close to the actress mentioned that she’s preparing to move into her Los Angeles mansion after just weeks of dating.

The fact is that Jim's confident and driven, but “he doesn't have much money and definitely isn't operating on Jen's level, so she's covering the costs,” remarked an insider.

Another insider further said that there's “a lot of chatter that he'll be moving in soon, and there's no chance Jen's going to ask him to pay rent”.

Meanwhile, Jennifer “genuinely enjoys” treating her partner, just like she did with Justin Theroux.

“She's over the moon to have someone by her side again,” added an insider.

However, the source explained, “Jen's friends are very protective of her.”

“He seems like a decent guy, but the gap in their finances does raise concerns.”

“Some feel she might be going a bit overboard with how generous she's being with Jim,” said an insider.