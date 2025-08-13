Yungblud pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne following his tragic death

Yungblud honours late Ozzy Osbourne: 'He was my North Star'

Yungblud is remembering Ozzy Osbourne after his tragic death with a heartfelt tribute.

During an exclusive interview with The Standard at the premiere of his film YUNGBLUD: ARE YOU READY, BOY?, the 28-year-old revealed that the rock legend was like his “north star.”

On the red carpet at London’s Leicester Square, the singer told the outlet, “He's always been my north star and I love him with all my heart. I think, with it all, this film is extremely uncomfortable for me to watch because I'm pretty emotional in it.”

Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, developed an unbreakable bond with Ozzy and his wife Sharon after they appeared in the music video for his 2022 song The Funeral.

"I grew up around rock music, and he was a character to me before I even knew anything about him. I remember his hair, I remember his massive mouth, I remember his glasses from when I was three years old,” he admitted.

The musician also made sure to attend Ozzy’s final concert alongside Black Sabbath and even gifted him a silver cross backstage.

While praising the legend's presence and aura, Yungblud admitted he couldn’t wrap his head around the idea of greeting the band without him as it simply didn’t make sense without Ozzy’s existence.