Jessica Alba shares how she navigated through life after Cash Warren divorce

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren called it quits after 17 years of marriage

Jessica Alba spilled the beans on how her life is post-divorce from Cash Warren 17 years after marriage.

The 44-year-old is a mother to three kids: Honor (17), Haven (13) and Hayes (7).

Alba during the promotion of Honest Renovations, her home improvement show, she revealed how she and her children spent summers.

“Summer is our favorite time because they’re in school all year, obviously … It’s when we really get to hunker in with our kids, and I feel like they all always go through growth spurts in the summer,” the Fantastic Four alum shared in a recent interview with Extra.

“I’m like, ‘Wait, you are not this shoe size and now you’re in a completely, like, a size and a half up. Like, how is this possible?’ My daughters both raid my closets on the reg[ular].”

Alba also told the interviewer how things have changed as the kids have grown and now they have transition from calling her dressing style ‘mom’ like to literally stealing away her clothes.

“They used to be like, ‘You dress like a mom. I don’t like those clothes,’ and I’m like, ‘Whatever,’ and now they’re only wearing my clothes. I’m like, ‘Where is my sweatshirt? Where are my pajamas?’” she elaborated.

The American actress gets upset when she sees her kids’ friends wearing her clothes as then she can’t ask them to off her sweater or sweatshirt.

Showing her kids who the mum is, she outsmarted them by putting labels on her clothes so that they can’t ‘lie about it’.

For the unversed, Alba is currently dating Danny Ramirez, an actor famous for his roles in Captain America: Brave New World and Top Gun: Maverick.