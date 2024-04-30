Whoopi Goldberg lashes out at media for students protests coverage

Whoopi Goldberg shares her thoughts on college protests on The View show

Whoopi Goldberg has recently spoken in favour of students protesting at colleges in support of Palestine across the United States of America.

While talking about the ongoing protests on the latest episode of The View,Whoopi slammed media as she said, "Since I haven't said anything, I'm sorry, I do have to do this."

"It is one of the great rights as an American to stand up and say something's wrong," she continued.

The Sister Act star stated, "Regardless of what your colour is, if you are a woman, man, it doesn't matter, and we must teach our people how to be on the lookout."

"Part of our problem is the media takes what is the best clickbait," remarked the 68-year-old.

Whoopi explained, "So, you see the same posters or you see the same people, but you don't see the folks who are doing peaceful stuff and saying, 'Here's what we want to do.'"

"I would caution the media to be very careful about what they're doing and how they're handling this because what they seem to be doing is pushing a narrative that people are pushing against, which students are pushing against, which I'm thrilled to see because I like when students get mad and say, 'We want a change made,'" warned The Color Purple actress.

Earlier on the show, Whoopi addressed her panel, saying, "Let's be very clear about this, no one supports any anti-Semitic hate speech, and students fearing for their safety, but do they have the right to peacefully protest about ending violence?"

She argued, "'Isn't this part of being an American, and also standing up when you see something that's wrong?"

For the unversed, over 700 arrests were made by police to disperse the protests, which last week spread across the US to at least 76 universities and stiil increasing.

Meanwhile, Whoopi wasn't the only one on the panel who talked about the topic as Sunny Hostin added, "I think we need to shift the framing of these college protests back, in my view."