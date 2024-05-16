Brad Pitt under fire over misusing Château Miraval funds in new countersuit

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fight over Château Miraval

Brad Pitt has recently been countersued by Tenute del Mondo for swindling funds from Château Miraval winery.



On May 13, Tenute del Mondo, the company that his former wife Angelina Jolie sold her company Nouvel and shares to, filed a countersuit against Brad and his company Mondo Bongo for over $ 21 million in damages in the light of Troy actor's control over the Château Miraval winery in Correns, France.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Tenute claimed Brad caused funds and assets from Château Miraval "to be spent on his personal expenses and to be diverted to his other business ventures rather than be paid out as dividends and loan repayments".

The documents also alleged the Babylon actor "caused millions of its funds to be spent on projects that benefit him personally, including more than $1 million on renovations for a swimming pool that only he uses".

The countersuit also mentioned that Brad transferred Château Miraval's assets to multiple side businesses "by funding them with Château Miraval’s money and/or allowing them to use Château Miraval’s image, premises and assets for zero or below market compensation".

"Brad and Mondo Bongo have turned Château Miraval into their personal piggy bank," read the countersuit.

It also said, "They have entered into a series of transactions using Château Miraval’s funds that have deprived Tenute of the profits and loan repayments to which it is entitled."

Tenute's new counter-claim revealed Brad and his company "are refusing to allow Angelina, Nouvel and, now, Tenute to participate in the operations of Château Miraval".

Meanwhile, Tenute reportedly demanded a jury trial for all damages, claiming that the Bullet Train actor and Mondo Bongo "never paid back over $ 21 million loans originally made by Angelina to support the winery".