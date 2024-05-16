Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reprise roles in 'The Last of Us' S2

'The Last of Us' Season 2 promises intense drama and heartbreak.

HBO has unveiled an exclusive glimpse into the highly anticipated second season of their acclaimed post-apocalyptic series, The Last of Us.

Offering a sneak peek, the network showcased scenes featuring the show's leads, Pedro Pascal as Joel, and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

While anticipation runs high among fans for another gripping installment of the video game adaptation, some have voiced concerns regarding Ramsey's portrayal of Ellie.

At 20 years old, he still appears 'too young' for the role, prompting discussions among fans.

Given that Season 2 aligns with the second game in the series, where Ellie is depicted as 19, certain viewers have suggested casting an older actress to better match the character's age.

One fan commented, "Ellie's age didn't change should've re-casted an older actress."

Some fans have expressed dissatisfaction with Bella Ramsey's portrayal of Ellie, with one commenter stating, "Ellie looks like a f***ing 14-year-old still."

Another critic questioned the suitability of the cast for the roles of Joel and Ellie.

These sentiments emerged following revelations from her about facing harsh online criticism regarding her appearance after being cast in the popular series.

In an interview with GQ last year, the non-binary actor disclosed experiencing hurtful trolling, including comments about having a 'square head.'

Ramsey shared the emotional impact of such online harassment, admitting, "You're looking for a comment that's more painful than the last one."

Despite these challenges, Ramsey remains steadfast in her commitment to the role, expressing pride in her contributions to the post-apocalyptic narrative.

"I'm just glad I could do that for them and for the show and for Ellie. I want to do her justice," she affirmed.



