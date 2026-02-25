Martin Short makes big decision following tragic death of daughter

Martin Short has postponed his upcoming comedy shows following the sudden death of his daughter.

The 75-year-old actor was set to take the stage alongside Steve Martin this weekend in Milwaukee and Minneapolis for their comedy tour, titled The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Now, both of the shows have been postponed.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Steve Martin and Martin Short’s show, originally scheduled for Friday, February 27th in Milwaukee, has been postponed," Pabst Theater Group shared on their website.

"Tickets will be honored for a future rescheduled date. We will be in contact with further news when it is available," read the statement.

This cancellation comes after the sudden death of the Martins' daughter. Katherine, who was adopted by Martin and his late wife Nancy Dolman, was found unresponsive at a home in the Hollywood Hills on Monday, February 23.

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," the Short family said in its statement shared with People magazine.

"The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world," they added.