Dakota Johnson not happy with Chris Martin's ex Gwyneth Paltrow: Here's why

Dakota Johnson not happy with Gwyneth Paltrow: Deets inside

Dakota Johnson is not happy with Gwyneth Paltrow taking over her long-awaited wedding with Chris Martin.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, "Dakota is grateful she and Gwyneth have a good relationship and she's happy to get her advice, but the downside is that Gwyneth tends to take over."

"Gwyneth is very bossy and when you give her an inch, she takes a mile!" revealed an insider.

The source mentioned that the Fifty Shades of Grey star "wants less input from Chris' ex-wife and more from her mom," Working Girl star Melanie Griffith.

"Dakota and her mom have been dreaming about this since she was little," dished an insider.

The source told the outlet, "Dakota has very clear ideas of how she wants her wedding."

"Gwyneth is already butting heads with Dakota's planner because she's basically trying to turn it into a Goop-themed wedding — which is not what Dakota wants!" explained an insider.

Dakota, who began dating Coldplay frontman six years, was reportedly engaged in 2020 and moved into a Malibu mansion together in 2021.

The source pointed out, "Dakota is a people pleaser but even she has her limits."

"If Gwyneth doesn't back off, she's going to snap!" added an insider.