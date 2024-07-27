Céline Dion reflects on 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony comeback

Céline Dion on Paris Olympics opening ceremony comeback

Céline Dion, the infamous My Heart Will Go On singer, who's been facing her share of struggle with stiff-person syndrome and made a comeback by taking the stage for the 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony to sing Édith Piaf's Hymne A L'Amour, got candid about how she felt of her return.



It was Céline's first performance from the top of the Eiffel Tower since 2020.

“I'm honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony,” Céline wrote on Instagram July 26 alongside snippets from the evening, “and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities!”

The 56-year-old also poured out appreciation for all the Olympians competing in the games, adding, “I'm so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance.”

“All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you!” she continued.

“You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!”