Blake Lively slams Justin Baldoni's taunt to livestream actress’ testimony

Blake Lively responds to Justin Baldoni’s testimony broadcast taunt

Blake Lively’s isn’t holding back after Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, boldly challenged to livestream her courtroom testimony — from none other than Madison Square Garden.

Freedman, representing Baldoni in the ongoing legal drama with his It Ends With Us co-star, appeared to toss subtlety out the window when he told TMZ, “If Blake Lively is really serious about testifying for the world to see, let's live stream it in Madison Square Garden and give the money to the domestic violence survivors.”

Sources close to Lively, however, weren’t amused by the idea of turning a court case into what sounds like a sold-out pay-per-view event.

They emphasized to TMZ that this isn’t a publicity circus — it’s a serious legal matter, and Lively isn’t treating it lightly.

Freedman's dramatic pitch came after Lively's attorney, Mike Gottlieb, confirmed she’s more than ready to speak under oath.

He told People, “The ultimate moment for a plaintiff's story to be told is at trial. We expect that to be the case here [with Lively]. Of course she’s going to testify.”

As for swirling rumors that Blake’s A-list inner circle — including Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman — might be dragged into the courtroom spotlight, Gottlieb brushed them off.

“It's completely unclear what claims or defenses in the case any of these celebrities… have any relevance to at all,” he stated.

And while the legal fog hasn’t lifted around whether Ryan Reynolds will take the stand, Gottlieb noted that it’s still uncertain — especially since Reynolds is currently named as a defendant in Baldoni’s countersuit.