A$AP Rocky shares 2025 Met Gala look ‘prank’ Anna Wintour pulled on rapper

A$AP Rocky about Anna Wintour and his 2025 Met Gala look

A$AP Rocky might be known for turning heads at the Met Gala, but it turns out there's a certain fashion icon who gives the unofficial green light before he steps onto the famed steps — none other than Vogue’s queen bee, Anna Wintour herself.

And yes, the rumours are kind of true, depending on who you ask.

During a joint appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on May 8, Rocky, who served as one of the co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala, dished on his road to this year’s fashion extravaganza — and it all began with a little disbelief.

"When Anna first reached out, you thought it was a prank," Meyers teased.

"Absolutely. I tend to get these prank calls and I said, 'Nah, this can't be real,'" Rocky admitted, before adding, "But it was a dream come true."

Naturally, Meyers couldn’t resist pressing about the much-gossiped-about Met Gala dress code rumours — specifically, whether Wintour really does approve everyone's outfits before the big night.

“When you pick your outfit, do you feel a responsibility to run it by Anna first?” he asked.

Rocky’s reply? Straightforward and hilarious, “Well, she told me exactly what to wear.”

But don’t worry — it wasn’t a dictatorship. When asked whether he liked what she picked, Rocky quipped, “She told me to wear mine, so yeah.”

As for Wintour, she’s previously addressed these fashion conspiracy theories.

On Good Morning America, Michael Strahan asked her directly about whether she signs off on everyone’s red carpet look. She laughed it off, saying she’s more than happy to give advice when asked but doesn’t approve “every single look.”

In fact, she admitted, some stars show up and she has “no idea” what they’ll be wearing.

For the 2025 Met Gala on May 5, Rocky rocked a look designed by his own creative agency AWGE.

He wore a sleek black vest layered over a white button-down, classic slacks, and a traditional black tie — but naturally, there was a twist.

The outfit featured a Marmot-inspired parka, AWGE x Christian Louboutin oxford shoes, and shimmering Bulgari jewels. A look worthy of a Met Gala co-chair… and yes, Anna-approved.