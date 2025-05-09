Hoda Kotb may acquire Kelly Clarkson’s talk show after singer's exit

Hoda Kotb may replace Kelly Clarkson on talk show

NBC may already have a familiar face in mind if Kelly Clarkson decides to trade in her talk show mic for a full-time return to music — and that someone is none other than Hoda Kotb.

According to a network insider, the longtime NBC personality is among the names being floated as a potential successor to Clarkson amid whispers that the singer is eyeing the exit.

“There’s a long list of names and Hoda is part of that list,” an NBC insider told The Post, adding, “NBC never wanted Hoda to leave. The question is, would Hoda want to do it?”

That’s the million-dollar question — or possibly multi-million, depending on the contract.

Kotb, 60, made headlines when she left the Today show earlier this year, but it sounds like the network still has a soft spot (and possibly a new stage) for her. And let’s be honest — having someone who can charm a live audience before lunch is a rare superpower.

“Hoda ticks a lot of boxes. She’s an Egyptian, older Kelly Clarkson,” the source said, giving Kotb’s résumé a unique and oddly specific compliment.

With Clarkson’s contract set to expire next year, NBC could be prepping for a passing of the baton — or at least keeping their options open in case the Stronger singer chooses to step away.

Her final decision could reportedly hinge on how well her upcoming ninth studio album and Las Vegas residency perform this summer.

“If the album doesn’t do well, she might want to keep her talk show,” the insider noted. “But she has a lot going on and the timing may be right for the next chapter.”

Of course, Kotb isn’t the only name being whispered in executive hallways.

Another source told The Post that Maria Shriver is also in the mix, though no official short list has been revealed yet. All of this speculation picked up steam after Clarkson was noticeably absent from her show for nearly two weeks, with NBC citing a “personal matter.”

One thing’s clear — whether it’s Hoda, Maria, or someone completely unexpected, the network is prepping for a possible shake-up. And if Clarkson does decide to step aside, the showbiz shuffle will be one to watch.