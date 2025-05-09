Blake Shelton reveals real reason his marriage to Gwen Stefani works

Blake Shelton got real about his love and life with his wife, Gwen Stefani, ahead of their 10th milestone anniversary.

In a recent interview with People, the iconic country singer revealed the secret behind his marriage with Stefani, whom he met for the first time on the set of The Voice a decade ago.

Shelton, who teamed up with his wife for a new song on his latest album, For Recreational Use Only, says the relationship "still feels new for me."

"I feel like that might be the key to happiness, is that it feels just as exciting and new and happy," the Austin hitmaker spilled the secret.

For the unversed, Shelton and Stefani's relationship began as a friendship while they were both judges on The Voice in 2014.

They were both married then, Stefani to Gavin Rossdale and Shelton to Miranda Lambert. The following year, both announced their divorces.

After their 2015 divorce from their respective partners, the pair’s friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship, and they got engaged in October 2020.

The following year, in July, Shelton and Stefani tied the knot and now look after her three kids, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, from a previous relationship.