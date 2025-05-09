Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut to make Hollywood debut with ‘Blessed Be the Evil’

Kangana Ranaut coming to Hollywood with ‘Blessed Be the Evil’

Kangana Ranaut is officially making her Hollywood debut, and she’s jumping right into the deep end—of horror, that is.

The award-winning Bollywood powerhouse is set to lead Blessed Be the Evil, a spine-tingling horror drama from Lions Movies that’s shaping up to be anything but your typical haunted house flick.

Joining Ranaut in this international fright fest are Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, fresh off her role in Tulsa King.

Production kicks off this summer in New York, which, as the producers cheekily pointed out, was chosen to “avoid running into any uncertainties stemming from the recently announced Trump industry tariffs.”

The film’s plot brings the chills in classic fashion, a Christian couple, reeling from a heartbreaking miscarriage, buys an abandoned farm with a creepy past. As their grief deepens, they find their love—and faith—put to the test by a sinister force lurking in their new home.

Anurag Rudra, who’s previously directed New Me and Tailing Pond, is set to helm the project.

He also co-wrote the script with Gatha Tiwary, the president and founder of Lions Movies, and both are stepping in as producers.

Cinematographer Wade Muller—whose past credits include Elephant White and Occupation: Rainfall—is lined up as the director of photography.

Rudra shared the heart behind the horror, “Being born and spending my childhood in rural India, I was told stories that got embedded in my mind and heart.

This folklore was so special that I truly believed in all the stories, and wanted to showcase them internationally through the art of cinema – the strongest and most beautiful way to connect to dreams and reality.”

Tiwary is just as enthusiastic about the film’s eerie potential.

“A story like Blessed Be The Evil is very rare. Lions Movies has developed a spine-chilling narrative with unprecedented suspense and drama. It also has great potential for international markets, both in streaming and selling.”

Ranaut isn’t just bringing star power—she’s bringing serious credentials. With four National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards, and a political seat in India’s Lok Sabha to her name, she’s already a force to be reckoned with.

And let’s not forget her recent directorial venture Emergency, where she played the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, earning global release earlier this year.