Prince Harry accused of undermining King Charles' legacy

Prince Harry has come under fire for allegedly diminishing all of his father King Charles' hard work, expert slams.

The Duke of Sussex recently sat down for an interview with BBC following his court loss in the legal battle over the removal of his taxpayer-funded security.

Labelling the court defeat as a 'good old fashioned establishment stitch up,' Harry also took a swipe at his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

His remarks included a surprising statement that he has 'forgiven his family', with experts believe shifted attention away from the efforts of monarch.

On The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, Royal author Robert Jobson weighed in on the criticism. He highlighted the immense contribution King Charles, 76, has made since the death of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, in 2022.

'He is a political figure, as well as a constitutional monarch,' Jobson said.

Praising the King's leadership, he added, 'I think he's making his presence felt on the political stage.'

Speaking about Prince Harry, Jobson said the Duke of Sussex needs to understand 'his father has a big role to play.' He continued, 'By doing what he's doing, he's undermining not only his country, not only his father but the King.'

'He always tells us he loves his country, he always tells us he loves the institution of monarchy. His father is doing a very important job and that should be respected by somebody who after all served in Afghanistan.'

The controversy follows Harry's loss in a three year, multimillion-pound court battle regarding his royal security privileges.