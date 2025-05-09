Jennifer Aniston home invasion: Disturbing details revealed

Jennifer Aniston meets an accident

Jennifer Aniston met with an unfortunate incident, but justice prevailed as the ‘intruder’ has been charged with stalking and vandalism.

Terrifyingly, a man had driven through the gates of Friends star’s Bel-Air property worth $21 million Monday afternoon.

The 70-year-old man was arrested right after the invasion.

Daily Mail reported that the Los Angeles County District made the announcement that charges have been filed against Jimmy Wayne Carwyle for ‘stalking’ the 56-year-old.

Elaborating the press release, the LA County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman revealed that one count of felony stalking and one count of felony vandalism has been charged against him after the unfortunate incident at Bruce Almighty alum’s abode.

It is pertinent to note that Carwyle had been ‘harassing’ the American actress for quite long, as mentioned in the press release

The dates present in the document include March 1, 2023 to May 5, 2025.

The harasser had been troubling Brad Pitt’s ex by sending her ‘unwanted’ messages on ‘social media, voicemail, and email’.

Moreover, as per the media outlet Carwyle ‘faces an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm’.

It has been reported that if the man, who belongs to Mississippi, is convicted as charged, he may be sentenced to three years in state prison.