Angelina Jolie father, Jon Voight, makes predictions about Hollywood future

Jon Voight, the father of Angelina Jolie about Hollywood

Jon Voight, the father of Angelina Jolie, recently got candid about where the Hollywood industry is headed towards.

The 86-year-old shared rare insight into the impending danger Hollywood is to face in near future during a recent interview with Variety.

During the candid conversation, the Oscar winner clearly asked the people to ‘roll up their sleeves’ to protect the film industry’ future.

As per the Mission: Impossible actor, people need to take action and support US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff plan.

The legendary actor confessed that the situation has changed for the worse, and now people ‘really do need help’.

He further praised the President claiming, ‘thank God the president cares about Hollywood and movies’.

The Golden Globe winner reiterated, “We’ve got to roll up our sleeves here. We can’t let it go down the drain like Detroit.”

Voight is currently working with the President on a plan to revive the troubled film industry which is ‘dying a very fast death’.

It is pertinent to note that the President had announced Sunday May 4 that 100 percent tariff would be imposed on every movie that is produced outside US.

Reportedly, he had levelled the tariff amount after the meeting with Voight and two business associates who gave him the contingency plan.

For the unversed, Voight alongside Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson have been called ‘special ambassadors’ to Hollywood.