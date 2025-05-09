Timothee Chalamet ‘embarrassed’ Kylie Jenner on couple’s red carpet debut

Timothee Chalamet put Kylie Jenner in a very "awkward" situation shortly after making headlines with their red carpet debut as a couple.

On Wednesday, May 7, A Complete Unknown star and Jenner, 27, walked the red carpet together for the first time at the David Di Donatello Awards ceremony, during which he was honoured with the David Speciale award.

However, the duo’s picture-perfect debut took an awkward turn when the Dune star appeared to miss a kiss from his plus-one during the event.

A video making rounds on social media captured when Timothee's name was announced on stage to receive the accolade acknowledging a "great actor of quality and innovative films."

When he stood from his seat, he shared a kiss with the Kardashians star but missed her when she went in for a second kiss.

The Call Me By Your Name actor shook hands with other attendees sat behind him before heading on stage to accept his award.

The eagle-eyed fans didn’t hesitate to point it out, flooding the comments section under the TikTok video with one saying, "Awkward double kiss."

"Hahaha she wanted more," another joked while a third explained, "Someone was talking to Timothee at the back, he didn't noitce the second kiss."

Notably, after two years of dating, Chalamet, 29, and Kylie finally made their highly anticipated red carpet-debut in Rome.