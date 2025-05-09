Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet got engaged?

Kylie Jenner soft launches engagement with Timothée Chalamet: Fans speculate

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet allegedly have taken the next step in their romantic relationship around two years after they began dating in 2023.

The engagement news hasn’t been shared by either of the two, but the fans have speculated that the couple has walked a step closer to tying the knot.

The netizens have evidenced their claim with a ‘very telling clue’.

As per Daily Mail, the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s red-carpet debut with the Dune star at the 70th David di Donatello ceremony in Rome Wednesday, unveiled the secret.

For her latest sighting, social media icon accessorized her look with a strange Schiaparelli earring.

Evidently, a gold hand could be seen cupping her ear, with a diamond engagement ring on the hand.

The internet users were quick to notice and react to it.

One fan quickly asked on Reddit, “Do we think Kylie is engaged?”

Another one wrote, “Bling on that gold hand has me thinking…”

It is pertinent to note that her earrings were mismatched. Her other ear had a gold finger with a pearl at the bottom.

Moreover, a ‘large teardrop shaped diamond engagement ring’ could be seen being worn by the reality star at the event.

However, it was not on her wedding finger, rather it was on her pinky finger.