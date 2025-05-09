Lea Michele strongly reacts to longstanding rumour that she can’t read

Lea Michele has recently cleared her stance on longstanding rumour that she cannot read.

During an appearance on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast on May 7, the Glee star shut down the theory and then she read Jake’s cue cards to prove it.

“For everyone who thinks that I can't (expletive) read — like I was on the debate team, I mean I would write speeches,” said the 38-year-old.

When asked if she found this rumour funny, Lea replied, “It depends on the day.”

“That someone has so little to do in their life and their day that they would waste it on me is hilarious to me,” explained the Scream Queens actress.

Lea continued, “And then there are moments where I get so frustrated by it because I'm one of the only women in my whole family to get accepted to college.”

The Broadway star continued, “My mother's whole family was like extremely poor, from the Bronx, not very well educated.”

“And my parents moved me from the Bronx to New Jersey to get a good education and to thrive,” she recalled.

The Mayor star stated, “I did, and my parents and my family are so proud of that.”

“So, for someone to minimise that—it's like so sad and so frustrating,” added the actress.

