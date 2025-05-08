Hailey Bieber seeks solace in Kylie Jenner after Justin Bieber ditches her

Hailey Bieber parties her grief away with Kylie Jenner

Hailey Bieber seems to be trying to become thick-skinned amid mental health concerns for Justin Bieber and rumoured marital woes.

The Rhode founder had attended the Met Gala 2025 May 5 while the Peaches singer was spending quality time with his friend playing golf.

Justin’s no-show became the talk of the town as Hailey appeared ‘stoic’ and ‘somber’ in her solo appearance.

Reports suggest that Hailey sought comfort in partying the night away and having a glamorous dinner a night later.

After gracing the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, as per Daily Mail, the mother of one changed clothes at The Carlyle Hotel to attend the afterparty at Casa Cipriani.

The Sorry crooner, on the other hand, was at home in Los Angeles to watch sports.

A night later, the American model spent the night with her friends.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to put up a photo of the dinner the girls' squad had Tuesday.

It is pertinent to note that Alec Baldwin’s niece had attended the Met Ball in 2021, but she was ‘heckled’ by Selena’s fans.

This year’s sighting at the fashion’s biggest night came a few years after unfortunate incident at the previous event.