Pete Davidson, GF Elsie Hewitt exhibit sneaker-twinning love on social media

Pete Davidson and Elsie twin in sneakers, share on Instagram

Pete Davidson is clearly enjoying his relationship with model and actress Elsie Hewitt, 29, and their latest Instagram appearance has fans swooning over their synced-up style.

In a cute video shared to Hewitt’s Instagram, the couple is seen holding hands while casually strolling down the sidewalk in matching black-and-white Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro OG sneakers.

They took the matchy-matchy moment to the next level with cozy sweatpants, and Hewitt sealed the vibe with a twinning emoji—because sometimes, emojis say it best.

Elsie Hewitt/Instagram

This stylish sidewalk moment is just the latest in their growing highlight reel of coordinated appearances.

The couple first turned heads back in March during a sun-soaked getaway in Palm Beach, Florida. Since then, their romance has gone global—and Instagram official.

The pair then jetted off to Scotland in April, where they attended Dave Navarro’s wedding.

Hewitt documented the trip with a string of sweet photos of her and Davidson feeding a horse in the Scottish Highlands and wandering around a castle. In true comedic fashion, she captioned it, “they have this s--- in the Bronx u know.”

Back on home turf, the duo continued their fashion streak at a New York Knicks game, stepping out in matching leather jackets and coordinating Doc Martens boots.