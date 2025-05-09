Keith Urban raves over Nicole Kidman in 2025 ACM Awards acceptance speech

Keith Urban wins ACM Triple Crown Award, gushes over Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban took home one of the biggest honours at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards, but his heart was clearly somewhere else—or with someone else.

The country superstar, 57, used his moment in the spotlight not just to accept the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, but to send a heartfelt shout-out to his wife, Nicole Kidman, and their two daughters.

“I wanna thank the ACM Academy for this, and my wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight,” Urban said with a grin, looking lovingly toward the audience.

“I love you, baby girl. Our girls, Sunday and Faith, watching at home tonight, I love you both too.”

Urban, clearly on a gratitude roll, didn’t stop there.

He gave props to the people behind the scenes who keep the show going—literally.

“I have a massive team that I couldn’t possibly thank by name, but I want to thank my team for working so insanely hard behind the scenes, because there’s no such thing as a self-made man,” he said.

“I wanna thank my road band and my road family, and I wanna say a special thanks to all the fans that have been coming out to see us play.”

In case anyone needed a reminder of why the ACM Triple Crown is such a big deal, it’s awarded only to artists who’ve won New Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

Urban checked all those boxes across a stellar career, having first snagged Top New Male Vocalist back in 2001, then Male Vocalist of the Year in both 2005 and 2006, and finally Entertainer of the Year in 2019. Carrie Underwood was the last artist to receive the honour during a televised ACM show—way back in 2010.

Offstage, Urban’s love story with Kidman, 57, is just as award-worthy.

The couple have been married since June 2006 and are proud parents to Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith, 14.