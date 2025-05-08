'When Calls The Heart' star breathes his last at 53

When Calls the Heart star Nathaniel "Nate" Pelletier has passed away at the age of 53.

The actor, who portrayed as a taxi driver in multiple episodes of Hallmark’s hit TV series, breathed his last in his home "alone" the past month.

Daily Mail reported on Thursday, May 8, that according to his obituary, the actor died on April 11 in his Langley residence in British Columbia.

Though he appeared in several episodes, Nate was best known as a member of the show's transportation department. He was responsible for caring for and driving the show's old-fashioned vehicles.

Following his demise, When Calls the Heart shared a heartfelt tribute on its official Instagram account.

"The When Calls the Heart family is mourning the loss of a beloved family member, Nathaniel 'Nate' Pelletier…we know many #Hearties also had the privilege of meeting Nate at the Hearties Family Reunion," they wrote.

The message recalled how Nate "loved interacting with the fans and he brought so much joy to the day" before concluding, "We're sending love to all who knew and loved him. He will be missed greatly."

In addition to the show’s touching note, the deceased actor’s co-star Martin Cummins, who plays Henry Gowen, shared an emotional tribute to his late pal.

The series' production manager, Mike Magnusson, also mourned Nate’s death.