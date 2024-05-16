Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ruffle royal feathers with bold vow after Nigeria trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not letting haters dim their ambitions.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex voiced their shared hopes for future visits to different countries following their successful Nigeria trip last week.

In a rare interview with People magazine, Harry shared: “It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change.

“There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to travelling more because the work matters,” he added.

The Montecito couple, who stepped back from their royal positions four years ago, certainly ruffled some feathers by visiting the African country over an invite from Nigerian Chief of Defense Staff.

The tour was largely dubbed “quasi-royal tour” by British tabloids, who raised doubts over Harry and Meghan’s intentions to “destabilise” King Charles in the Commonwealth country.

Royal commentator Reilly Sullivan spoke about the possibility to Sky News Australia last week, noting the trip could “backfire” on the Sussexes via a number of ways.

Other royal experts questioned their willingness to travel to the country widely-known for its many dangers, all while complaining about lack of security in the UK.

It is pertinent to note Harry and Meghan were provided state-funded security during their visit to Africa.