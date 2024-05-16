Benny Blanco explains why Sia penned Rihanna's hit track, Diamonds

Benny Blanco spills Sia wrote hit song for Rihanna: More inside

Benny Blanco has recently shared Sia was the one who penned Rihanna's hit song, Diamonds song in just 15 minutes.



During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on May 14, Benny praised Sia, saying, "Sia writes a song in under five minutes. It's the craziest thing I've ever seen in my entire life."

"She was waiting for a cab — this was before Uber — and they said it's going to be 15 minutes,” recalled the music producer.

Benny continued, "And she said, 'Oh, well just load up another thing.'"

"Song, melody, lyrics, harmonies, everything all done before the cab comes... And she's like, ‘Yeah, that's pretty good,'" stated the 36-year-old.

Howard was puzzled and asked Benny as to why Sia's wrote the hit track for Rihanna, considering she had done vocals for songs like Chandelier and Cheap Thrills.

Selena Gomez's boyfriend explained, "You have to remember, a lot of people are songwriters. You never know how a song's going to feel or how it's going to hit you."

Defending his decision, Benny added. "Rihanna is such a special artist that the second her voice touches something it's like a firework. She has so much tone and personality."

For the unversed, Rihanna's Diamonds song became 12th No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 via Billboard.

Benny spilled how Rihanna got this song, “When we first made the demo I was like, 'This is cool. I don't know.' 'Cause we wanted to give the song, at the time, to Kanye or Eminem."

"And Eminem recorded a song to it but he didn't say anything 'til like a year late later until it was about to come out. It was crazy. And I just remember in that moment being like, ‘Oh this is cool,'" dished the cookbook author.

Benny noted, "But then once Rihanna sang it, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is something.'"