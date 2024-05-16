Princess Beatrice finally becomes working royal?

Princess Kate 'being replaced' by Beatrice in 'alarming' move by King Charles

Princess Beatrice is ready to offer her unwavering support to the royal family in current times of crisis.



Speaking to Us Weekly, a source close to her mother, Sarah Ferguson, revealed she will be “stepping up a number of engagements she does.”

It comes following a report from the Daily Mail, claiming the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah is in talks to accompany King Charles on state visit to Japan in the coming months.

Moreover, she is being eyed by the 75-year-old monarch as a “new real asset” to restore “royal glamour” in the absence of Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer away from the public eye.

However, the insider insisted to Us that Beatrice “will not stand in” for the Princess of Wales, noting her new newfound role will be “to help the royals out and be available to do more.”

A previous report from OK! Magazine also hinted at the princess being promoted as a working royal due to waning populace of such in the monarchy.

“Both the King and William have seen how well Beatrice has stepped up in recent weeks and that’s why they are happy to push her to the front and represent the family in public,” the outlet reported at the time.

“Although the move is currently being seen as a temporary unofficial role to help plug the gaps while Charles and Kate recover, it could become more permanent in the future.”