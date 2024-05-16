Avril Lavigne reveals what she's looking for in a new relationship after Tyga split

Avril Lavigne shares tips for a healthy relationship: More inside

Avril Lavigne has recently opened up on what she's looking for in a relationship after her split from Tyga.

"I think the most important thing is finding someone that you’re compatible with, because you could be two different great people. But if you’re not compatible, you’re not going to get along," she said during an appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast.

The Complicated crooner stated, "It all just sounds cliche. Someone that is trustworthy, because if you don’t have that, you’re just never going to feel grounded in the relationship, and you’re going to be spinning."

"So that’s just not healthy," noted the 39-year-old.

While talking about her former exes, Avril stated, "Sometimes you just have to take that leap of faith and trust that if you're not happy, it's not a good relationship or a good situation, just get out."

"It's OK to have time on your own in between if you need it. Just believe and hope that something greater is out there for you," she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Avril did not share about her breakup from former partner Tyga.

The songstress was last seen with Tyga for the first time in February 2023 after she called off her engagement to Mod Sun.

Meanwhile, Tyga and Avril were last spotted attending a Fourth of July party in Malibu, California, last year.