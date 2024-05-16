Victoria Justice demands apology from Dan Schneider for 'unfair' treatment

Victoria Justice has some scores to settle with Dan Schneider.

Speaking to Marie Claire, the 31-year-old actress reflected on a slew of allegations against the Nickelodeon producer in recently released Quiet on Set docu-series, featuring her fellow co-stars.

Though she opted out of divulging her experience with him, Justice admitted to being treated “unfairly” during her time on the network.

"Something that was very evident in the documentary is that Dan had a very large ego," she told the outlet, "and sometimes that ego clouded his better judgment and affected the way he treated people, and there were times I felt like I was being treated unfairly."

The Victorious alum went on to explain that certain moments "were in poor taste,” noting she was “definitely one of the people” on the list Schneider a "pretty strong apology” to.

"I'm not condoning any of his behavior," the actress continued. "At the end of the day, my relationship with Dan is a very complex one: I met him when I was 12 years old, and he's the person that gave me this big break. He completely changed my life. Most likely I wouldn't be here where I am today if it weren't for him, and for him seeing something in me."

She added, "For that I will always be grateful. After watching his apology, I think he recognizes that he did a lot of things wrong, and I think if he could step back into a time machine, he would do a lot of things differently."