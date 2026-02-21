KATSEYE's Manon Bannerman takes break from group for personal reasons

Manon Bannerman will be giving priority to her “health and wellbeing.”

The 23-year-old Swiss singer and model revealed that she will be taking a break from the girls’ group KATSEYE for an indefinite period on Friday, February 20.

Bannerman announced her decision on the official account of KATSEYE, a six-member girls’ group, on X (previously Twitter).

The statement reads, “Hello. After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing.”

“KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right,” the group stated, clarifying that they “fully support” her decision.

“Thank you to our EYEKONS for your continued love, patience, and understanding,” the statement concluded.

For those unaware, KATSEYE consists of Bannerman, Yoonchae, Lara Raj, Sophia Laforteza, Daniela Avanzini, and Megan Skiendiel.

It is important to note that they shot to stardom after the release of the Netflix competition series Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, which came out in 2024.