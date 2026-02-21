Eric Dane’s friends initiate GoFundMe to 'support' his two daughters after his death at 53

Eric Dane’s friends have started a GoFundMe for his two daughters, Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Geraldine Dane, after his death.

The Grey’s Anatomy famed actor passed away at the age of 53 on Thursday, February 19, 2026. His death news came just ten months after his Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.

He left behind his two girls, 15-year-old Billie and 13-year-old Georgia, whom he welcomed with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.

During his final days, Eric was “surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," according to his family’s statement.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the late actor’s friends have launched a GoFundMe to bear medical expenses and support his daughters for their future.

The GoFundMe states, "Even as his own health declined, he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease.”

"As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric's friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs,” it concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Eric was diagnosed with ALS in April 2025 after ignoring a few minor symptoms.