Sir Paul McCartney gets honest about whether he broke up The Beatles

Sir Paul McCartney on his hand in The Beatles break up

Sir Paul McCartney tends to agree with people blaming him for breaking up the Beatles.

Sir Paul, 83, is gearing up to release a new documentary, titled Man On The Run, about his life after the Beatles broke up.

In an interview with director Morgan Neville, Paul reflected on how he feels and responds when people criticise him for breaking up the legendary band.

"Whenever I hear someone damning Paul McCartney, I tend to agree with them," he said.

"So when everyone was saying I broke up the Beatles, and I was just overbearing and all of that, I kind of bought into it," he added.

Man on the Run chronicles the formation of Paul’s band Wings after the Beatles broke up in 1970. The band was formed with major help from his late wife Linda, who joined it as keyboardist.

The documentary features footage of Paul and Linda’s home life with their kids, Heather, 63, who was adopted, Mary, 56, Stella, 53, and James, 48.

"Seeing me and Linda interacting is very special because, you know, she is not here anymore. Me and Linda, the kids. The music. Me and John [Lennon]," he said of the footage.

He added, "These memories, it is like a life flashing in front of you. There are so many cool things. Even though there are some embarrassing moments, I come out of it thinking, 'Yeah, I'm OK.'"

"All the stuff with the kids and Linda is lovely to see. Obviously, it's emotional because she looks so beautiful. She's so cool," he added.