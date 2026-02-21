Sydney Sweeney pays tribute to 'Euphoria' co-star Eric Dane after his death: 'Forever will love you'

Sydney Sweeney pays tribute to 'Euphoria' co-star Eric Dane after his death

Sydney Sweeney paid a touching tribute to her Euphoria co-star Eric Dane following his heartbreaking death on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, the 28-year-old actress shared a clip from Eric's final video message to his daughters, Billie and Georgia, from the Netflix series Famous Last Words.

"Forever will love you,” Sydney penned atop of the video alongside a red heart emoji.

For those unversed, Eric passed away on Thursday, February 19, following a courageous battle with ALS. He was 58.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” the actor's family said in his statement to Us Weekly.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always," the statement read.