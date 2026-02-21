



Photo: Jennifer Lawrence on her complicated relationship with fame while battling rejection: 'Annoying'

Jennifer Lawrence has reflected on her early years in Hollywood with a healthy dose of self-awareness.

In a resurfaced interview with The New Yorker from October 2025, the Hunger Games star, 35, admitted she struggles to revisit her old press appearances from the height of her fame.

“Oh, no,” Lawrence said when told the reporter had revisited her early interviews.

“So hyper. So embarrassing.”

While she became known for her unfiltered, quirky and self-deprecating personality, the Oscar winner explained that her behavior was not just for laughs it was also a shield.

“It is, or it was, my genuine personality, but it was also a defense mechanism," she claimed noting, "to just be, like, ‘I'm not like that! I poop my pants every day!’”

Lawrence also reflected on the whirlwind of fame in her twenties, recalling how overwhelming that period of her life became.

“I was young, I lived alone, I was being chased,” she said.

“I saw the turn in public opinion coming. I was working too much and was pissed about my relationship with the press.”

With hindsight, she admits she understands the fatigue surrounding her public persona at the time.

“I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying,” she said. “I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande’s impression of me on SNL was spot-on.”

“I felt... I didn't feel, I was, I think, rejected not for my movies, not for my politics, but for me, for my personality,” she concluded.