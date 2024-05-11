King Charles decides to swing his axe to save monarchy?

ing Charles could surprise fans with major announcement about Prince Harry

King Charles III, who seems to be in pain over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's inability to keep things private, could surprise royal fans with his major announcement about the Sussex after coping with ongoing health woes.

A royal biographer has claimed that the royal family have become "victims" of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "nauseating" Sussex brand, flaying the couple for their latest royal tour in Nigeria.

The author went on hinting as the King has decided to swing his axe to cope with the "Sussex problem", claiming Harry and Meghan only have their royal titles left as the King and the heir to the throne have already closed doors on the couple.



Royal biographer Tom Bower has turned guns on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are making headlines for their surprising trip to the African countries.

Speaking to GB News, Bower slammed the couple's latest move and said the Sussexes are "all about promoting the brand" with their visit, adding the Nigeria tour is "yet another milestone in their intention to snub and humiliate the British royal family".

Bower defended the monarchy against the California-based couple, saying: "The casualties and victims of their selfish touring is the British Royal Family and Britain itself.



"This interference in Nigeria, a country which is a very important member of the Commonwealth, by the Sussexes who damned the Commonwealth in their notorious Netflix series is really quite another milestone in their intention to snub and humiliate the Royal Family."



However, Nana admitted: "But I think the accounts on that foundation didn't appear to have very much money, so I'm curious about this one."



Bower agreed, responding: "I think they gave the Nigeria something like £20,000, a pittance. This is all about promoting the brand and this is all about their own selfish endeavours to actually assert themselves as terribly important people.

"And they've got a problem with that, because they're not very important. The only thing they do have is their names and their connections to the Royal Family."

Bower is "thankful" that the King did not see the Duke, as he claimed Harry would have "used the meeting to promote himself in Nigeria."



He explained: "Thankfully the King refused to meet Harry when he was in London this week because that would have only been used by Harry to promote himself in Nigeria. And of course, Meghan herself couldn't even take the courtesy, let alone dare leave Heathrow Airport here in London, because she didn't want to be booed."

The King, who's battling cancer, may ask Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop their royal titles as the 75-year-old is sick of their all new stunts that are damaging the Firm, according to reports.

King Charles' idea to reshape the royal family could come to fruition anytime soon as the monarch has decided to swing his axe to teach lesson to disgruntled royals. The monarch is being urged by the royal aides, experts, politicians to cut all the ties with the Duke to save the monarchy.