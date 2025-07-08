How long will P Diddy be locked up?

Sean “Diddy” Combs found himself in hot water after federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami earlier this year. The raids were part of a serious investigation into claims of sex trafficking, drug abuse, and organized violence.

While he has not been sentenced yet, legal experts believe Diddy could face anywhere between fifteen to twenty-five years in prison if convicted. These are federal crimes, and in most cases, people serve full time with no chance of early release.

Several lawsuits have already been filed against him. The claims are heavy, and more people are now coming forward. Prosecutors are said to be gathering evidence from phones, footage, and witness accounts. Though the full list of charges is still under wraps, the case has been picking up its speed.

However, Diddy has strongly denied all accusations through his lawyers. He has not been arrested but is being closely watched.

For the unversed, when Diddy stepped back into jail after his court victory, inmates stood up and clapped for him. The rap icon had just been cleared of the most serious charges in his New York trial, and that moment sparked hope inside the prison walls. His lawyer later said it might be the most meaningful thing he’s ever done for Black men serving time.