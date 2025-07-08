David Corenswet on dealing with hate from Henry Cavill’s Superman fans

David Corenswet on dealing with hate with forthcoming 'Superman'

David Corenswet, the new face of Superman in James Gunn’s upcoming DC film, is stepping into the spotlight with full awareness of the online friction surrounding the reboot.

In a recent interview with GQ, Corenswet acknowledged the backlash from some fans who remain loyal to Zack Snyder’s vision of the character, previously portrayed by Henry Cavill in three DC movies.

Corenswet, cast in the role during summer 2023, became an unexpected target of criticism from Snyder supporters who are now calling for a boycott of Gunn’s Superman.

The movement, which has gained traction online, aims to sabotage the film’s box office performance in an effort to sabotage the new DC Universe.

Gunn, however, seems unfazed by the pushback. Speaking to Rolling Stone, he made it clear that he’s not rattled by the opposition.

“I don’t mind it. I think it’s good,” he said.

"I think you don’t wanna have everybody root for you," he said, mentioning "an actor who reads everything online."

The star didn't "say who it," but revealed that "he gets so upset over things that people say."

I said, ‘First of all, you realize that the trailer came out and [reaction] was 97, 98% positive. These people help us, because you don’t want everything to seem 100% positive.’”

Gunn added, “It’s all right to have an opposing force every once in a while."

Despite the friction among fans, Gunn emphasized that there’s no personal feud between him and Snyder. He previously confirmed on X that he had a conversation with the former DC director and that there are “no hard feelings.”

Superman is set to hit theaters on July 11, released by Warner Bros., and while the debate continues online, the film’s reception at the box office remains to be seen.