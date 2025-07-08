Jennifer Garner shines with John Miller as Ben Affleck looks down

Jennifer Garner's outing with beau upsets Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has set the internet ablaze after being spotted with her boyfriend, John Miller.

The 53-year-old actress, who shares three children – Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel – with ex-husband Ben Affleck, enjoyed a casual outing with Miller over the weekend.

On Sunday, July 6, the Elektra star was seen wearing a butter-yellow T-shirt paired with navy blue leggings, green socks, and black sneakers.

She accessorised with a denim-blue baseball cap and oversized sunglasses while talking to her beau.

This appearance comes shortly after Affleck, 52, was seen looking glum at a separate location in the city, following the release of Jennifer Lopez’s new heartbreaking track, Wreckage of You.

The Good Will Hunting actor wore a white T-shirt under a blue button-down shirt, paired with dark jeans and Jordan sneakers.

Meanwhile, the Deep Water star parted ways with Garner in 2015 after nearly a decade of marriage.

The Law & Order alum has been dating Miller since 2018, the same year she finalised her divorce from Affleck.

For the unversed, Miller, 47, is reportedly living with Garner in her Los Angeles mansion.